Covid-19 Patient Dies In Mathare As 22 New Cases Confirmed

Kenya has confirmed 22 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours raising the national tally to 1,214.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 update from Afya House on Sunday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said a total of 1,108 people had been tested since the last update on Saturday.

17 of the 22 who tested positive were male while 5 were female.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi 10, Mombasa 9, Kwale, Nakuru and Taita Taveta counties one each.

In Nairobi, the new cases are from Mathare (2), Kibra (2) while Makadara, Embakasi West, Eastleigh, Ruaraka, Lang’ata and Westlands each have one case.

The Mombasa cases are from Mvita (5), Changamwe (1), Jomvu (1), Likoni (1) and Nyali (1).

At the same time, the CAS said that a 48-year-old Covid-19 patient had died in Mathare, Nairobi.

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 51.

Three more patients have been discharged from hospital after making full recovery. This now brings to 303 the number of survivors in the country.

In the Sunday statement, Dr Aman called on Kenyans to observe all government directives as part of the measures to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

The CAS reiterated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message that the partial lockdown and curfew in the country will only be lifted if Kenyans cooperate.

He also encouraged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for free mass testing offered by government.

