1 More Covid-19 Patient Dies In Kenya As Cases Rise To 6,190

Kenya has confirmed 120 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after testing 2221 samples, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman has said.

This now raises the number of infections confirmed in the country since the outbreak of the disease to 6,190.

At the same time, one more patient has succumbed to Covid-19 raising the death toll to 144.

“This was a 64-year-old patient from Mombasa who was diabetic,” Dr Aman said on Monday.

42 more patients have also been discharged from different hospitals in the country after recovering. The number of persons who have recovered now stands at 2,013.

Out of the new cases, 115 are Kenyans and five foreigners.

84 of the patients are males, while 36 are females. The youngest is a six-year-old child, and the oldest is 83 years.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi (67), Mombasa (17), Kajiado (9), Machakos (9), Kiambu (8), Uasin Gishu (4), Nakuru (2), Kilifi (2) and Narok (2).

Out of the 41 counties that have reported cases, Dr Aman said that Nairobi continues to lead in the total number of cases recorded in the country with over 3000 cases.

Mombasa comes in second followed by Busia and Kiambu.

“It’s only a matter of time before all counties report cases,” the CAS said.

The CAS reiterated that personal responsibility will go along way in flattening the curve. He urged Kenyans to adhere to all guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.

