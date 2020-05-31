Covid-19 Patient Dies In Kayole As 74 New Cases Confirmed

74 more people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the country raising the national tally to 1,962.

Addressing the nation on Sunday during the daily Covid-19 briefing from Afya House, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said 1574 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, Dr Aman said a Covid-19 patient has died in Kayole Nairobi.

This now raises the national Covid-19 death toll to 64.

14 Covid-19 patients have also been discharged after making full recovery. This brings to 474 the total number of recoveries.

The distribution of the new cases is as follows: Nairobi (35), Mombasa (23), Busia (6), Kiambu (2), Kwale (2), Kajiado (2), Uasin Gishu (2), Kilifi (1), Laikipia (1) and Taita Taveta (1).

Laikipia becomes the latest county to record a Covid-19 case. The number of counties affected now stands at 34.

Cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Lang’ata (19), Embakasi East and Central three each, Dagoretti North and Embakasi South two each, Kasarani, Kamkunji, Makadara and Starehe one case each.

In Mombasa the 23 cases are from Mvita (11), Kisauni (4), Likoni and Nyali three each and Jomvu and Chagamwe one each.

In Busia, the six cases are from Alupe mandatory quarantine facility (5) and Malaba border point of entry one case.

The youngest patient is a three-year-old baby while the oldest is a 79 years old.

The new cases including 55 males and 19 females.

Dr Aman called on Kenyans to continue practising preventive measures as per the ministry of health guidelines.

“I want to remind you all that the trajectory the disease will take is up to us. We must obey the advisories issued by govt to contain the virus,” Aman said.

