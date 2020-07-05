1 More Covid-19 Patient Dies As 309 New Cases Confirmed In Kenya

The government has confirmed 309 new Covid-19 cases after testing 4,228 samples in the last 24 hours.

The number of infections reported in the country since the outbreak of the disease now stands at 7,886. A total of 189,263 samples have been tested so far.

In a press statement on Sunday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said that one more patient had succumbed to the disease raising the fatalities tally to 160.

52 more patients have also been discharged after recovering. The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 2,287.

New cases

All the positive cases are Kenyan except seven.

Of the new cases, the youngest is a 1-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 193, Kajiado 22, Kiambu 20, Mombasa 18, Makueni 17, Busia 11, Machakos 9, Nakuru 8, Nandi and Turkana 3 cases each, Narok 2, Nyandarua, Kakamega and Kilifi one case each.

The Nairobi cases are distributed in Sub-Counties as follows; Lang’ata 56, Kibra 18, Westlands 15, Dagoretti North and Kasarani 13, Ruaka 12, Embakasi East and Embakasi West 11 cases each, Makadara and Starehe 10 cases each, Embakasi South and Kamukunji 6 cases each, Roysambu 5, Embakasi Central 4, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Mathare one case each.

Dr Aman raised alarm over the spike in the number of infections urging Kenyans to adhere to measures issued by the ministry of health including social distancing, hygiene and wearing of face masks.

“Many of our people are going on their business as if we have no pandemic. The growing number of positive cases indicate containment measures are not being adhered to there are house parties, players in the transport are ferrying people like before,” said Dr Aman.

