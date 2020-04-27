30-year Old Covid-19 Patient Attempts Suicide At Mbagathi Isolation Centre

A 30-year old Covid-19 patient who was admitted at the Mbagathi Infectious Disease Unit in Nairobi on Saturday is reported to have attempted suicide.

According to medics and police who attended to the man, he broke a fluorescent tube and used the pieces to slit his throat.

He was heard by medical personnel who were checking on the patients who rushed him for treatment and later counselling.

.“We told him he is young and will recover. We informed him he was not the only one who is sick and that all shall be well,” said an official as quoted by the Standard.

Police were allowed to the scene after wearing protective gear. Also, surveillance in the wards have been increased to ensure safety for all patients.

Today, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed eight new Coronavirus cases in the country as tally rises to 363.

Of the new confirmed cases, four are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa.

The CS has also confirmed eight recoveries bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 114.

14 have died of the virus so far.

