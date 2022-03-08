Covid-19: Over 7.7 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

As of yesterday, Monday 7, 2022, a total of 16,918,288 vaccines have been administered across the country.

7,887,472 are partially vaccinated & 7,731,049 fully vaccinated. Another 1,039,703 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 260,064 are booster doses.

Covid-19 Stats:

21 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after a sample size of 6,277 was tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload is now at 323.115.

This brings the positivity rate to 0.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,412,690.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN UPDATE:

A total of 16,918,288 vaccines have been administered across the country. 7,887,472 are partially vaccinated & 7,731,049 fully vaccinated. Another 1,039,703 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 260,064 are booster doses.

