Covid-19: Over 7.5 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

Covid-19 Update:

As of yesterday, February 27, 2022, 16,577,113 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 7,797,476 are partially vaccinated & 7,558,459 fully vaccinated.

969,769 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 17 years. 251,409 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose at 63.6%. The Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 27.7%. the government is targeting to vaccinate a population of 27,246,033.

Today 24 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 4,459 samples were tested. The cumulative caseload is now at 322,930

This brings the positivity rate is now at 0.5% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,368,063.

Zero deaths have been reported hence the cumulative death toll still stands at 5,639.

Also, 40 patients have recovered from the virus, 29 from various hospital facilities countrywide while 11 were from the home-based care program. The cumulative recoveries are now at 303,248.

COVID-19: Today 24 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,459 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 322,930 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,368,063. pic.twitter.com/0NEUAwfF3u — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) February 27, 2022

