Covid-19: Over 5 Million Vaccines Administered in Kenya

Vaccination Update:

Kenya has as of October 29, 2021, administered a total of 5,292,312 across the country. Of these, 3,671,133 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,621,179.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 41.7% with the proportion of adults fully vaccinated being 6.0%.

Covid-19 Update:

As of today, Saturday 30, 2021, 142 new Covid-19 infections were reported after 4,950 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload is now at 253,293.

The positivity rate is now at 2.9% with the cumulative caseload so far conducted now standing at 2,701,802.

Of the new cases, 137 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners, with 110 being males and 32 being females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 82 years.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,276.

A total of 463 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,212 are under the home-based isolation and care program. 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

