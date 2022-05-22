Covid-19: Over 18 Million Vaccines Administered In Kenya

As of May 20, 2022, a total of 18,081,205 vaccines have been administered in Kenya. Of these, 16,392,212 are doses administered to the adult population above 18 years.

Another 1,334,814 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 33,189 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 320,990 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 13,994 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 5,552. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.8%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Stats:

20 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,219 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.9%.

Of the new cases, 8 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. 15 males and 5 females. The youngest is a 15-year-old while the oldest is 74 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 324,242.

Also, 13 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program. This pushes the total recoveries to 318,276.

Sadly, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,651.

