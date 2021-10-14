Covid-19: Over 1 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

186 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours after 6,965 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 251,669.

This brings the positivity rate to 2.7%. Of the new cases, 179 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. 99 males while 87 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years.

Sadly, the death toll has risen to 5,202 after 4 more people succumbed to the virus. Also, the cumulative recoveries now stand at 244,935.

A total of 640 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,631 are under the Home-Based Care program.

Read: Covid-19: Zero Fatalities Recorded as 95 Contract Virus

35 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 211 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 207 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination Update:

As of Thursday, October 13, a total of 4,340,511 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. 1,126,850 Kenyans have been fully vaccinated. Thus, 4.1% of Kenya’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Nairobi County leads with the number of those vaccinated while Marsabit County has the lowest turn out of those vaccinated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...