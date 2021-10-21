Covid-19: Over 1.3 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

Vaccination Update:

Kenya has administered 4,733,770 vaccines as of October 20, 2021. Of these, 3,416,746 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,317,024.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 36.8%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.8%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Statistics.

Kenya has reported 67 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 2,988 was tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 252,375.

The positivity rate is now at 2.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,657,001.

The cumulative recoveries are now at 245,882 after 96 patients recovered from the disease; 87 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 9 are from various health facilities countrywide.

County distribution is as follows: Nakuru 14, Meru and Bomet 7 cases each, Kakamega and Nairobi 6 cases each, and Makueni and Siaya 4 cases each.

Sadly, 5 deaths have been reported bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,243.

