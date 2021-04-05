Covid-19 Numbers Dip As 460 Test Positive for Virus

460 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a 2,753 sample size tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is currently at 16.7 percent.

The total number of confirmed infections now stands at 139,448, while the cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,520, 390.

446 of the new cases are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners. 250 are male and 210 are female. The youngest is a seven month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years old.

On the other hand, 20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours 1 of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, 10 in the last one month. 9 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

Kenya’s death toll is now at 2,224.

178 patients have recovered from the disease, 99 from various health facilities while 79 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 94,361.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (14), 1019 years (17), 20-29 years (66), 30-39 years (111), 4049 years (98), 50-59 years (73), 60 and above (81). Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (91), 30-39 years (199), 40-49 years (312), 50-59 years (495), 60 years and above (1,062).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 295, Kitui 62, Machakos 29, Kiambu 28, Nyeri 12, Nakuru 12, Kajiado 9, Kilifi 4, Mandera 3, Laikipia 2, Meru 1, Mombasa 1, Nyandarua 1 and Kakamega 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; In Nairobi the 295 cases are from Kibra (38), Lang’ata (36), Roysambu (19), Embakasi East (18), Kamukunji and Westlands (17) cases each, Embakasi West (16), Embakasi Central and Mathare (15) cases each, Dagoretti North, Makadara and Starehe (14) cases each, Embakasi South, Kasarani and Ruaraka (13) cases each, Dagoretti South (12), Embakasi North (11).

In Kitui the 62 cases are from Kitui Central (49), Kitui East (4), Kitui Rural and Kitui West (3) case each, Mwingi Central (2), Mwingi West (I). In Machakos the 29 cases are from Machakos Town (11), Yatta (7), Kalama (6), Mwala (2), Athi River, Masinga and Matungulu (1) case each.

In Kiambu the 28 cases are from Ruiru (9), Kiambu Town and Thika (5) case each, Juja and Kikuyu (3) cases each, Kiambaa (2), Kabete (1).

In Nyeri all the 12 cases are from Nyeri Central. In Nakuru the 12 cases are from Molo, Naivasha, Nakuru East, Nakuru West and Njoro (2) cases each, Rongai and Subukia (1) case each. In Kajiado the 9 cases are from Kajiado North (5) and Kajiado East (4). In Kilifi the 4 cases are from Kaloleni (3) and Malindi (1).

In Mandera the 3 cases are all from Mandera East. In Laikipia the 2 cases are all from Laikipia West.

The case in Meru is from Imenti North, the case in Mombasa is from Nyali, the case in Nyandarua is from Kinangop and the case in Kakamega is from Butere.

