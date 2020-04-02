COVID-19 – Harambee Stars’ Michael Olunga Joins Fight By Donating Sanitizers (Photos)

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga is the latest footballer to join the fight against the deadly COVID-19 by supporting the most vulnerable in society.

The Kashiwa Reysol forward’s foundation on Wednesday distributed sanitizers and hand washes to small business owners, church, carwash, children homes and a few household across various estates in Nairobi.

It was my pleasure to lend a hand towards preventing the spread of COVID -19 by donating sanitizers and hand washes to small business owners,church, carwash ,children home and a few household across , Lucky Summer, BabaDogo, Kasabuni, Kariadudu, Riverside and Glucola Estates. pic.twitter.com/bx8RFMOz52 — Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) April 2, 2020

Olunga joins a growing list of footballers who have come forth to augment government efforts in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

His Stars’ compariots Eric Ouma, Johanna Omollo, Francis Kahata have all donated assorted items including foodstuffs to mostly slum dwellers in Nairobi.

Kenya has confirmed 81 COVID-19 cases, three recoveries and one death.

