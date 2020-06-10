COVID-19: KPL Admits It Would Be ‘Huge Task’ To Resume Suspended Season

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda has finally admitted albeit reluctantly that it would be a “huge task” completing the 2019-20 season.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) cancelled the league over COVID-19 in April, awarding Gor Mahia the championship, but Oguda has maintained they reserve the mandate to decide the fate of the top flight.

Oguda went as so far as filling a case at the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) getting orders staying the FKF’s decision, he further wrote to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) affirming their powers over the league.

However, the government’s move to extend restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic by thirty days on Saturday has made him change his mind.

“It is going to be a huge challenge now,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday. “I don’t want to talk more but will let the Governing Council make the decision but as it stands, it will be a huge task.”

Ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address Saturday, Oguda said, depending on the president’s decision, the KPL top decision making body, the Governing Council, would convene this week to chat the way forward, but that too now looks unlikely.

“I am not sure, but I will reach out to my chairman today [Tuesday] and discuss on the matter, he will be in a position to confirm the availability of other members so that they can meet and make a decision,” responded Oguda.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier doubles up as the league’s boss.

In a past interview with Kahawa Tungu, the seasoned lawyer stayed clear of the controversy, citing conflict of interest.

