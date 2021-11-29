Covid-19: Kenya’s Vaccination Drive Nears 7 Million

Kenya has as of November 28, 2021, administered a total of 6,959,988 vaccines across the country. Of these, 4,295,764 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,664,224.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.0%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 9.8%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Update:

28 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 2,969 samples were tested. The country’s cumulative caseload is now at 254,979.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 2,830,071 with the positivity rate now at 0.9%

Of the new cases, 25 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 15 males and 13 are females. The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 85 years.

The new cases are distributed in the following counties: Meru 12, Nairobi 8, Kakamega 4, Isiolo 2, Kiambu 1 and Busia 1.

On a better note, 177 patients have recovered from the disease with 154 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 23 are from various health care facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 248,308.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 5,334.

