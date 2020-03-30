COVID-19 – How Kenyan Footballers Have Joined The Fight Against The Pandemic

Kenyan footballers, like their counterparts from the rest of the world, have joined in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from using their social media influence to pass messages of prevention like washing hands, social distancing and staying at home, they have also contributed materially towards the war.

Harambee Stars defender Eric “Marcello” Ouma who plys his trade in Sweden with AIK led the way by donating hand sanitizers to residents of sprawling Kibra slums in Nairobi.

His skipper at Stars and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama followed suit – distributing sanitizing kits, through his foundation, to Mathare slum dwellers.

Cercle Brugge’s Johanna Omollo was not to be left behind, providing foodstuffs and other essential items to Dandora residents also in Nairobi, through his foundation.

Simba SC creative midfielder was the lastest to pick the queue – donating 10,000L of clean water to Mathare 4B residents on Sunday.

Japan-based striker Michael Olunga is reportedly planning to lend a hand soon.

“He’s in the process of purchasing hand wash and sanitizers to be distributed to members of the public tomorrow or Wednesday,” Olunga’s foundation spokesperson, Mariko Abwao, said.

Kenya has recorded 42 positive cases of the COVID-19 with one death reported. Some 2050 are presently in mandatory quarantine, according Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The flatten the curve, the government has put in place a number of measures most notably a daily curfew from 7PM to PM. This has mostly affected workers in the informal sector who largely live from hand to mouth and will need to more donations to survive.

