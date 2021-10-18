Covid-19: Kenya Records 33 Infections, 1 Death

Kenya has announced 33 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,530 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 252,066.

The Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 0.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,642,637.

Of the new cases, 28 are Kenyans while five are foreigners with 17 being males while 16 are females. The youngest is a two-month-old child while the oldest is 98 years

Sadly, 1 more death has been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 5,224.

Also, 93 more patients have recovered from the virus, 16 from various hospital facilities across the country and 77 from home-based care. The cumulative recoveries are now at 245,347.

Read: Covid-19: Over 1 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

A total of 587 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,531 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Vaccination Update

As of October 17, 2021, a total of 4,520,753 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. 3,303,782 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,216,971.

The Kenyan government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...