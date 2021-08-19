Covid-19: Kenya Records 1,263 New Cases, 26 Deaths

In the last day, 1,263 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 8,680, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now 14.6%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 225,663 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,287,443.

1,234 of the new infections are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners. 640 are males while 623 are females. The youngest is an eight-day-old infant and the oldest 101.

In the last 24 hours, 719 patients have recovered from the virus; 607 from the Home-based isolation care and 112 from various health facilities.

Total recoveries stand at 208,169 with 167,484 from the Home-based isolation care program and 40,685 from the hospitals.

A total of 1,982 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 9,845 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

146 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 79 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Unfortunately, 26 have died. All of them are late death reports from this month only.

The death toll is now at 4,404.

The new infections are distributed as follows: Nairobi 272, Kiambu 122, Makueni 80, Nyeri 76, Kitui 66, Nakuru 66, Machakos 53, Nyandarua 45, Embu 40, Mombasa 36, Murang’a 34, Marsabit 33, Kirinyaga 31, Kilifi 30, Uasin Gishu 30, Kajiado 30, Kericho 27, Nandi 25, Garissa 25, Lamu 20, Baringo 15, Busia 15, Nyamira 13, Laikipia 13, Kakamega 10, Siaya 10, Kisii 11, Narok 6, Homa Bay 5, Tana River 5, Bungoma 4, Mandera 3, Kisumu 2, Meru 2, West Pokot 2, Bomet 2, Taita Taveta 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Wajir 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

As of Thursday, 2,221,704 vaccines had been administered across the country.

“Of these, total first doses are 1,454,102 while second doses are 767,602,” the Ministry said “The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at52.8% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.”

