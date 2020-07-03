Covid-19 Cases In Kenya Cross 7,000 Mark As 2 More Patients Die

Kenya has confirmed 247 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after testing 4,147 samples, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman has said.

This now raises the number of infections confirmed in the country since the outbreak of the disease to 7,188.

At the same time, two more Covid-19 patients have died raising the death toll to 154.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country also rose to 2,148 after 39 more patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

The youngest of the new cases is a 1-year-old child, while the oldest is 100 years.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi (153), Mombasa (35), Kajiado (15), Busia (12), Kiambu (12), Uasin Gishu (4), Machakos (4), Garissa (4), Murang’a (2), Nakuru (2), Siaya (2), Lamu (1), and Nyamira (1).

The 153 cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Kibra (35), Westlands (28), Dagoretti North (16), Kasarani (13), Embakasi East (12), Starehe (10), Langata (8), Makadara (6), Embakasi South (5), Embakasi West (4), Kamukunji (4), Roysambu (4), Dagoretti South (3), Ruaraka (3), & Embakasi Central (2).

Mombasa cases are in Mvita (17), Likoni (6), Changamwe (4), Kisauni (3), Jomvu (3) and Nyali (2).

Kajiado cases are in Kajiado East (10), Kajiado North (4) and Kajiado Central (1) while Busia cases are in Teso South (8), Teso North (2) and Matayos (2).

