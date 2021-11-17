Covid-19: Kenya Administers 6,168,086 Vaccines

Kenya has as of November 16, 2021, administered a total of 6,168,086 vaccines across the country.

Of these, 3,924,602 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,243,484. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 53.5%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 8.24% with the Government working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Update:

Today, 69 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 5,345 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 254,453.

The positivity rate is now at 1.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,780,991.

Of the new cases, 66 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 37 males and 32 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 99 years.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 20, Siaya 7, Kericho 6, Kilifi 4, Nakuru 3,Nyandarua 3, Kisumu 2, Kiambu 2, Garissa 2, Kajiado 2,Busia 2, Taita Taveta 2,Murang’a 2, Turkana 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kakamega 1, Kisii 1, Mombasa 1, Nandi 1,Bometl, Bungoma 1, Embu 1 and Nyeri 1.

Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,325.

Also, 80 patients have recovered from the disease with 44 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 36 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,791.

