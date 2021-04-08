Covid-19 Infections Rise to 1,698 As Deaths Reach 2,292

1,698 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 11,352 tested in the last 24 hours, the health ministry has confirmed.

The total number of cases is 143,063 with the positivity rate at 14.9 %.

Cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,542,088.

456 patients have recovered from the virus, raising the total number to 97,650. 267 of these patients were in home-based care and 189 in various hospitals.

16 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. One occurred in the last 24 hours, one within the last one month and 14 are late death reports from facility record audits, the ministry said.

Total fatalities are now at 2,292.

The deaths are distributed as follows agewise: 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (94), 30-39 years (205), 40-49 years (322), 50-59 years (520), 60 years and above (1,089).

1,620 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities while 4,247 others are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

235 patients are in the ICU, 48 on ventilatory support and 155 on supplemental oxygen.

32 others are on observation. Another 261 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 248 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The cases were distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 788, Kiambu 121, Heavy check markNakuru 81, Mombasa 73, Uasin Gishu 65, Turkana 46, Kisumu 43, Kitui 41, Nyeri 39, Machakos 37, Meru 35.

Bomet 30, Nyamira 30, Bungoma 28, Kajiado 28, Garissa 24, Busia 23, Kilifi 20, Trans Nzoia 19, Murang’a 14, Kericho 13, Nandi 13, Migori 12, Nyandarua 11, Laikipia 10, Siaya 9, Isiolo 7, Kakamega 6, Taita Taveta 6, Vihiga 5, Makueni 3, West Pokot 3, Homa bay 2, Kwale 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Kirinyaga 1 and Baringo 1.

