Covid-19 Infections Rise by 80 as Four Succumb

80 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 4,188 samples were tested. Kenya’s cumulative caseload is now at 253,018.

The cumulative tests so far conducted in the country are at 2,691,330 with the positivity rate now at 1.9%.

The youngest of the new cases is a one-year-old child while the oldest is aged 79 years. 77 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners with 40 being male while 40 females.

Sadly, 4 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 5,270.

The country’s cumulative recoveries now stand at 246,569 after 64 patients were discharged. 51 were from home-based care and isolation while 13 were from hospital facilities across the country.

County distribution is as follows: Kericho 19, Nairobi 17, Bomet 8, Uasin Gishu 5, Embu 4, Nakuru 3, Busia 2, West Pokot 2, Kajiado 2, Kakamega 2, Kiambu 2, Siaya 2, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1, Nyeri 1, Samburu 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Turkana 1, Bungoma 1, Kisii 1, Makueni 1, Meru 1 and Mombasa 1.

Vaccination Update

A total of 5,153, 667 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,608,290 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,545,377.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 40.6%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.7%.

According to the Health Ministry, the Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

