Covid-19 Infections Rise by 796 to Reach 178,078

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 796 new Covid-19 cases from 7,392 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections now stands at 178,078. The positivity rate is now at 10.8 per cent.

746 of the cases are Kenyans, while foreigners account for 50; 458 are males while 338 are females.

The youngest is a two-day-old baby, and the oldest is 96 years old.

328 patients have recovered from the disease; 307 from the home-based care and 21 in various hospitals, raising the total to 122,346.

A total of 1,097 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,842 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

89 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 49 on supplemental oxygen.

14 patients are under observation. Another 114 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Fatalities have risen to 3,437 after three more patients succumbed to the virus over the same period.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (1).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (23), 20- 29 (111), 30-39 years (284), 40-49 years (420), 50-59 years (704), 60 years and above (1,840).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 174, Siaya 138, Kisumu 92, Bomet 62, Mombasa 46, Busia 41, Homa Bay 30, Kisii 24, Uasin Gishu 24, Vihiga 23, Kakamega 19, Nakuru 16, Trans Nzoia 15, Bungoma 13, Kilifi 11, Kiambu 9.

Kajiado 8, Kericho 8, Meru 8, Nandi 6, Garissa 4, Kwale 4, Migori 3, Lamu 2, Murang’a 2, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Turkana 2, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1 and Narok 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (28), 10-19 years (26), 20-29 years (129), 30-39 (195) 40-49 (144) 50-59 (125) 60 years and above (149).

