Covid-19 Infections Rise by 618 as Positivity Rate Jumps to 11.2%

Kenya has announced 618 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after 5,507 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 193,807.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 11.2%with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,064,700.

Sadly, 17 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 3,800.

Also, 290 patients have recovered from COVID-19 with 261 from various health facilities & 29 are from Home-Based Isolation & Care. Total recoveries now stand at 183,21.

Currently, 1,222 patients are admitted to various health facilities & 4,339 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 139 patients are in the ICU, 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 75 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

Read: Covid-19 Update: Death Toll at 3,775 as 15 Succumb

273 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 241 of them in general wards and 32 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 272, Mombasa 52, Kiambu 41, Nakuru 30, Uasin Gishu 24, Migori 23, Busia 19, Nandi 17, Kirinyaga 12, Kilifi 11, Kitui 10, Murang’a 10, Kajiado 9, Kericho 8, Kisumu 8, Machakos 8, Siaya 8, Vihiga 7, Garissa 7, Taita Taveta 6, Turkana 6, Homa Bay 5, Nyandarua 3, Meru 3, Embu 3, Bungoma 2, Kakamega 2, Kisii 2, Nyamira 2, Nyeri 2, Bomet 1, Laikipia 1 and Makueni 1.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,635,441 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,040,317 while second doses are 595,124.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu