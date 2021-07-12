Covid-19 Infections Rise By 188 As Death Toll Jumps To 3,723

Kenya has announced 188 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,354 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 188,942.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 8.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,018,013.

From the cases 174 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners. 102 are males and 86 females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 85 years.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed bringing the country’s death toll to 3,723.

Also, 341 patients have recovered from the disease with 250 from Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 91 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 179,861.

A total of 1,062 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,381 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

120 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 59 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 223 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 201 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 128, Kiambu 10, Machakos 9, Siaya 7, Kwale 7, Nakuru 7, Embu 3, Kajiado 3, Murang’a 3, Makueni 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Garissa 1, Kilifi 1, Homa Bay 1, Laikipia 1, Kakamega 1, Nyeri 1 and Mandera 1.

