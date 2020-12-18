Covid-19 Infections Reach 93,761 As 356 Contract Virus

Kenya on Friday recorded 356 new Covid-19 infections from a 5,768 sample size.

Speaking in Murang’a county, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the country’s caseload has in the last 24 hours risen to 93,761.

In the same period, 11 other patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,629.

According to the CS, 852 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country and the Home Based Care and Isolation.

Read: COVID-19 Recoveries Near 75,000 As 552 Test Positive

“There are 49 patients in the Intensive Care Unit with another 37 on Supplemental Oxygen. 29 other patients are in general wards and 8 others in the High Dependency Unit,” Kagwe said.

The minister urged striking healthcare providers to return to work or risk losing their jobs.

Nurses and Clinical officers have been striking for the weeks as they demand for medical insurance, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and compensation for their fallen colleagues.

Read Also: Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama Succumbs To Covid-19

Kagwe also mourned his friend and Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama who succumbed to the virus this morning.

“I send my condolences to the families and friends of his excellency the governor of Nyamira John Obiero Nyagarama, I also wish to condole the people of Nyamira and the council of governors for the loss,” Kagwe said.

“Nyagarama was a great political leader who will be missed by the people.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu