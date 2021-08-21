Covid-19 Infections Reach 228,363 with 15.5 percent Positivity Rate

In the last 24 hours, 1,286 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 8,310, Ministry of Health has said.

The positivity rate is now 15.5% with total confirmed positive cases now at 228,363 and cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,305,988.

1,264 of the new infections are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners. 661 are females while 625 are males. The youngest case is a two-month-old infant and the oldest 100.

1,942 patients have recovered from the virus; 1,766 from the Home-based isolation care and 176 from various health facilities.

Thus far, 211,781 people have recovered from the disease, 170,734 of whom are from the Home-based isolation care program and 41,047 are from various hospitals.

Unfortunately, 32 patients have succumbed to the disease. All of the fatalities are late death reports from April, July and August.

The death toll is now at 4,467.

