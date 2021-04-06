Covid-19 Infections Plunge Further To 394 in last 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 394 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s caseload to 139,842.

This was after 2,923 samples were tested with the country’s positivity rate now at 13.5%.

Sadly, 14 more have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 2,285.

Consequently, 2,217 patients have been discharged bringing the tally for recoveries in the country to 96,578. 1,542 from various health facilities & 675 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care.

1,576 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, 6,182 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

205 patients are in the ICU, 46 on ventilatory support and 130 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are on observation.

257 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 242 of them in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 246, Kiambu 29, Machakos 23, Uasin Gishu 22, Kitui 20, Nakuru 15, Kajiado 10, Kilifi 10, Trans Nzoia 5, Mombasa 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 2, Nandi 1, Taita Taveta 1, West Pokot 1, Elgeiyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1.

