Covid-19 Infections Dip as Kenya Records 66 Cases in 24 Hours

Kenya on Monday recorded 66 new Covid-19 cases from 1,833 tests conducted over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate now stands at 3.6 percent.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the country’s cumulative numbers have as a result risen to 163,620. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,721,122.

From the cases, 65 are Kenyans while one is a foreigner. 45 are males and 21 are females. The youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 81 years.

1,737 individuals recovered from the virus over the same period. The total number of recoveries is currently at 112,298.

1,122 patients are recovering in hospitals, 134 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 4,783 are recuperating under home-based care.

Unfortunately, 12 deaths have been reported. One occurred in the last 24 hours and 11 on diverse dates within the last one month. The death toll is now at 2,907.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 32, Kisii 11, Meru 5, Uasin Gishu 4, Nakuru 3, Elegyo Marakwet 1, Homa Bay 1, Kakamega 1, Kericho 1, Kiambu 1, Laikipia 1, Mombasa 1, Nandi 1, Nyandarua 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Turkana 1.

VACCINATION

A total of 917,068 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 280,876 are aged 58 years and above

The Top five counties in terms of vaccination are; Nairobi with 277,321 persons vaccinated, Nakuru 63,191, Kiambu 45,599, Uasin Gishu 42,415 and Nyeri with 34,759 Persons vaccinated.

Counties with the least vaccination rate are: Wajir with 2,101 (0.2%) persons vaccinated, Isiolo 1,636 (0.2%), Tana River 842 (0.1%), Lamu 728 (0.1%) and Marsabit with 668 (0.1%) persons vaccinated.

