Covid-19 Infection Rate Down To 10 Percent As 646 Test Postive

646 people have tested positive for the Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,039 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 10.7 percent.

Of the cases, 620 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. 343 females while 303 are males. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 105 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 229,009 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,312,027.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 207, Garissa 74, Kitui 68, Kiambu 42, Nakuru 25, Machakos 24, Kajiado 23, Mombasa 21, Murang’a 18, Marsabit 15, Nyeri 14, Kwale 12, Meru 11, Nandi 11, Makueni 11, Embu 10, Uasin Gishu 7, Narok 7, Kakamega 6, Tana River 5, Turkana 5, Tharaka Nithi 4, Laikipia 3, Lamu 3, Mandera 3, Taita Taveta 3, Baringo 2, Wajir 2, Homa Bay 1, Kilifi 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisumu 1, Siaya 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1, Bungoma 1, Busia 1 and Nyandarua 1.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (23), 10-19 years (103), 20-29 years (98), 30-39 (155), 40-49 (92), 50-59 (81), 60 years and above (94).

30 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of June, July, and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,497.

255 patients have recovered from the disease with 200 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 55 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 212,036 of whom 170,934 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,102 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 2,063 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,024 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 149 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 77 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 819 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 756 of them in general wards and 63 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The first doses of vaccine administered on August 21, 2021 were 13,050 while the second doses were 794. Cumulatively, 2,396,064 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of August 21, 2021. Of these, the total first doses are 1,615,687 while the second doses are 780,377.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 48.3% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.9%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 234,919, Others 232,088, Health Workers 130,746, Teachers 117,793 while Security Officers are at 64,831.

