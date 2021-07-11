Covid-19 Infection Rate at 8.1% as 241 Contract Virus

241 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,961 tested in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 188,754 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,015,659.

The positivity rate is currently at 8.1%.

On a positive note, 1,401 patients have recovered; 1,380 from Home-Based Isolation & Care, while 21 are from various health facilities.

The total recoveries now stand at 179,520 out of which 143,338 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, while 36,182 are from various health facilities.

1,092 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,077 are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

115 patients are in the ICU, 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 58 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

209 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 185 in general wards and 24 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Unfortunately, one patient has succumbed to the disease, a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in July 2021.

Total number of fatalities is 3,722.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi165, Kiambu 16, Nyeri 11, Nakuru 10, Murang’a 6, Mombasa 5, Kajiado 4, Siaya 4, Homa Bay 3, Kisii 3, Kwale 3, Machakos 3, Kilifi 2, Meru 2 while Narok, Taita Taveta, Uasin Gishu and Bomet 1 case each.

Vaccination Update

As of today, a total of 1,539,087 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,026,960 while second doses are 512,127.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 49.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.0%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 98,044, Aged 58 years and above 158,270, Others 144,669, Teachers 70,648 while Security Officers are at 40,496.

