in NEWS

Covid-19 Impact: Over 400 Show Up For Auditions For Single News Anchor Slot

Hundreds line up for a job interview at Ebru TV (Image/Courtesy)

Hundreds of job seekers have lined up for an interview at Ebru TV thus exposing the sad state of unemployment in the country.

Through a notice on Twitter, the media station announced that it was looking for young, opinionated and eloquent youths aged between 23-28 years to fill in one position of a TV anchor.

The post attracted over 400 youths who turned up for the interview as early as 6 AM with the lineup long enough and filled with youths eager to get listed for the job.

Read: Ebru TV Presenter, Monique Bett Welcomes Second Baby Girl

In photos shared online, this has exposed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy as well as the state of unemployment.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, massive job losses have been reported more so from media houses citing tough economic conditions thus unable to sustain their employees.

In a poll earlier in June, at least 74 percent of urban dwellers were reportedly unable to pay their rent on time.

The poll by Infotrack conducted between May 28 and June 2 indicated that apart from urban dwellers, 63 percent of Kenyans nationwide said they are unable to pay their rent on time.

A further 79 percent said they could no longer remit money to dependents back home while 75 percent have been unable to pay formal and informal loans.

Read Also: Mediamax to Reduce Employees’ Salaries By Up To 50 Percent Over Covid-19 Effects

68 percent were unable to buy adequate gas/kerosene/charcoal while 67 percent were unable to adequately pay for utilities like electricity and water. 67 percent were even unable to buy medicine.

“The poll further shows that most people are unable to make ends meet as they did before causing them immense psychological stress & restlessness. The resounding cry from Kenyans in this poll is clear, ‘WE CANT BREATHE!’ Please ease the pressure on our necks and allow us to breathe,” the researchers said.

With the unemployment rate in the country, joblessness, COVID-19 deaths, bad state of the health sector and the fate of school children at stake, is a referendum the solution to Kenyans’ problems? The question in the minds of hundreds of Kenyans is, “Are our priorities right as a country?”

Read Also: BBI Signature Collection to be Launched Next Week -Raila Odinga

Here are more tweets:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

COVID-19Ebru tvUnemployment

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AFCONQ: Harambee Stars Arrive In Moroni Ahead Of Crucial Tie Against Comoros (Photos)

Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba Claims Life In Danger For Supporting BBI