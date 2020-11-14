Covid-19 Impact: Over 400 Show Up For Auditions For Single News Anchor Slot

Hundreds of job seekers have lined up for an interview at Ebru TV thus exposing the sad state of unemployment in the country.

Through a notice on Twitter, the media station announced that it was looking for young, opinionated and eloquent youths aged between 23-28 years to fill in one position of a TV anchor.

JOB ALERT!! Are you a young opinionated and eloquent youth? Passionate about TV hosting?Ebru TV is looking for you.More details on the poster below. pic.twitter.com/6E4jZwJqMv — @EbruTVKenya (@EbruTVKenya) November 12, 2020

The post attracted over 400 youths who turned up for the interview as early as 6 AM with the lineup long enough and filled with youths eager to get listed for the job.

In photos shared online, this has exposed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy as well as the state of unemployment.

Over 400 applicants turned up today at Ebru TV headquarters for interviews. This photo was taken at 7am in the morning. pic.twitter.com/YP9FtNcNYL — Felix Ramil🇰🇪🌍 (@RamilFelix) November 14, 2020

This is the situation so far😂 aki nimekanyagwa and the way I'm small😪

Anyway retweet my pinned tweet please😌 pic.twitter.com/AnSWWH9oht — Sysh (@_Ndunge_) November 14, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, massive job losses have been reported more so from media houses citing tough economic conditions thus unable to sustain their employees.

In a poll earlier in June, at least 74 percent of urban dwellers were reportedly unable to pay their rent on time.

The poll by Infotrack conducted between May 28 and June 2 indicated that apart from urban dwellers, 63 percent of Kenyans nationwide said they are unable to pay their rent on time.

A further 79 percent said they could no longer remit money to dependents back home while 75 percent have been unable to pay formal and informal loans.

68 percent were unable to buy adequate gas/kerosene/charcoal while 67 percent were unable to adequately pay for utilities like electricity and water. 67 percent were even unable to buy medicine.

“The poll further shows that most people are unable to make ends meet as they did before causing them immense psychological stress & restlessness. The resounding cry from Kenyans in this poll is clear, ‘WE CANT BREATHE!’ Please ease the pressure on our necks and allow us to breathe,” the researchers said.

With the unemployment rate in the country, joblessness, COVID-19 deaths, bad state of the health sector and the fate of school children at stake, is a referendum the solution to Kenyans’ problems? The question in the minds of hundreds of Kenyans is, “Are our priorities right as a country?”

The turnout at Ebru TV for an audition for just a single job opportunity is overwhelming. Hundreds have turned up and you can really see how unemployment has actually engulfed this nation. Daaaaaammmmn!. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) November 14, 2020

I promised to do all for my brand but shit, there's about 400 people at Ebrutv though, dayuuuummmm. pic.twitter.com/uUeWUnvdac — King Nelia (@Beingkine) November 14, 2020

This Ebru TV and the audition is for one position pic.twitter.com/qyEh0u0EM7 — @OleShonko (@ShonkoAndrew) November 14, 2020

Youths turn up at Ebru TV for an audition to fill up a TV hosting job. Is BBI more urgent than finding jobs? (THEY ASK)

You say we don't need the BBI to add more money to counties, Same way we don't need to stop BBI to create jobs. Ask Uhuruto to do it now. It can be done. pic.twitter.com/lp8Iewa7Bm — Steven Conrad (@117Conrad) November 14, 2020

