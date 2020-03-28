COVID-19: Harambee Stars Midfielder Johanna Omollo Donates Foodstuffs To Dandora Residents

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omollo has supported the fight against Coronavirus by donating foodstuffs to Dandora residents in Nairobi.

Through Johanna Omollo Foundation, the Belgium based player supported his boyhood “Mtaa” with cooking oil, rice, ugali flour, sugar, hand wash, soaps plus other basic items.

“[Johanna] Omolo grew up from Dandora and he saw it fit to give back to the community especially during this coronavirus pandemic which has greatly affected the lives of Kenyans,” the foundation’s chairman Godfrey Okoti told The Standard.

Commonly known as “Tosh,” the Cercle Brugge midfielder joins a growing number of local football stars who are supporting the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, through his foundation, distributed sanitizing kits to residents of Mathare slums.

Sweden’s AIK defender Eric “Marcelo” Ouma has also led by example – donating hand sanitizers to Kibra residents.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu