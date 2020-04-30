COVID-19: Guinea Bissau Prime Minister, Three Ministers Test Positive

Guinea Bissau’s Prime Minister, Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for Coronavirus according to the country’s Health Ministry.

While addressing the media, Health Minister Antonio Deuna stated that three other ministers have also been confirmed positive and are quarantined at a hotel in the country’s capital.

They include the Interior Minister Botche Cande, Secretary of State for Regional Planning and Integration Monica Buaro and Secretary of State for Public Order Mario Fambe.

Further, Deuna warned that the cases of COVID-19 in the country could rise thus urged netizens to heed to the precautionary measures as directed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the country, confirmed COVID-19 cases as of today stand at 205, with 19 reported to have recovered while 1 death was reported, a senior police commissioner.

The government shut the country’s borders and public places, including restaurants, places of worship and schools, and imposed a night-time curfew as part of efforts to contain the virus.

In last year’s Presidential elections, the winner was Umaro Sissoco Embalo who in turn selected Nabiam as the Prime Minister having emerged third.

Worldwide, COVID-19 deaths stand at approximately 228,000, following 3.19 million confirmed cases and 973,000 recoveries.

In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari succumbed to complications arising from COVID-19.

Completely out of any word, so devastating. It is indeed very hard on us, but I strongly believe that we all belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. May Allah accept Mallam Abba Kyari’s shahada, forgive all his shortcomings, and grant him Jannatul Firdausi. #RIPAbbaKyari pic.twitter.com/S1im9frLRe — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 18, 2020

South Africa has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 in Africa (5,350) while Lesotho and Comoros have zero confirmed cases.

