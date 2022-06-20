Covid-19: Gov’t Calls For Wearing Of Masks, Full Vaccination

“Those who have not been vaccinated should do so immediately. Those who have been vaccinated and need a booster shot should do so immediately,” the CS said.

“The sharp rise in infections should mean something to our country and we must once again take steps to prevent a slide into a crisis like the one we experienced in 2020 and 2021 when we lost many lives and resources,” Kagwe added.

As of yesterday, 246 people tested positive for the virus after 2,484 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 329,353.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted in the country to 3,722,562 with the positivity rate at 9.9%.

As of June 18th, 2022, a total of 18,582,262 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 16,644,170 were doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).