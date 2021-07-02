Covid-19 Fourth Wave To Peak In Mid July – KEMRI

The fourth wave of the Coronavirus pandemic will peak in mid-July, the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has predicted.

In a recently released report, KEMRI predicts that there will be a surge in Covid-19 infections in the coming months while attributing it to the Indian variant which is said to be more lethal with severe symptoms.

According to Citizen, the report alludes that the Indian variant is slowly gaining dominance with Nairobi and Coastal counties predicted to be the worst hit by the fourth wave.

Over the past couple of days, Covid-19 cases have continuously increased more so in the Western, Nyanza and Nairobi regions.

Read: Gov’t Announces Tougher Covid-19 Containment Measures For 13 Hotspot Counties

For instance, as of yesterday, 376 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country with the cumulative caseload now at 184,537.

Nairobi was leading in terms of county distribution having recorded 174 cases. Kisumu, Siaya, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega and Busia also followed closely.

In a presser yesterday, Acting Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth urged netizens to heed the directives issued by the Ministry of Health to avoid a surge in cases come mid-July.

“We believe the measures we put in place in June will prevent a second wave in July,” Dr Amoth said.

Read Also: Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 9.8% As 376 Test Positive

Consequently, last month, the government initiated tougher containment measures for 13 counties said to be Covid-19 hotspots.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the hotspot counties constituted 60 percent of the national Covid-19 caseload.

These counties are Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori.

With the recently held World Safari Rally (WSR) Competitions held in Naivasha with disregard to Covid-19 containment measures, more cases are likely to be reported in the coming days.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu