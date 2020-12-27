COVID-19 Fatalities Rise To 1,658 As 3 Succumb

Kenya has announced 80 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 1,601. The country’s caseload is now at 95,923.

On a sad note, 3 more patients have succumbed to the virus. The country’s death toll is now at 1,658.

From the new cases, 63 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 51 are males while 29 are females, and the youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 98.

Consequently, 425 patients have recovered from the virus. Total recoveries is now at 77,423.

From the recoveries’ 369 were from the home based care program while 56 have been discharged from various hospital facilities across the country.

Currently, there are 651 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide and 3,417 on home-based isolation and care.

38 patients are in the intensive care unit, 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are on observation.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 55, Busia 7, Lamu 5, Kiambu 4, Murang’a 3, Kilifi 2 while Kajiado, Kericho, Kitui and Nakuru have one case each.

