Covid-19 Fatalities Rise by 25 as Infections Reach 162,098

Kenya on Thursday recorded 705 new cases of Covid-19 from 8,853 samples tested in the past 24 hours, with an 8 percent positivity rate.

The tally as a result stands at 162,098.

Of the cases, 687 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners. 404 are males and 301 are females. The youngest is a one-month-old baby while the oldest is 100 years old.

In the same period, 711 patients have recovered from the virus, 299 from health facilities and 412 from the home-based care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 110,480 out of which 80,186 are from home-based care and isolation, while 30,294 are from various health facilities.

Read: Contacts of Eight Foreigners who Tested Positive for Indian Covid-19 Strain Under Strict Quarantine in Kisumu

Consequently, another 25 patients have lost their lives, pushing the number of fatalities to 2,850.

14 deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 10 are late death reports from facility record audits.

A total of 1,086 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,381 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

131 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 83 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are on observation.

Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units.

Vaccination Update

Kenya has vaccinated a total of 906,746 against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 278,642 are aged 58 years and above, 159,982 health workers, 141,571 teachers, 76,578 security officers and 249,973 others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu