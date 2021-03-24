Covid-19 Fatalities Rise By 18 As 1,540 Contract Virus

1,540 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday from a sample size of 9,348, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed.

The total number of cases has as a result risen to 124,707. The positivity rate is now at 16.5%.

Of the new cases, 1,446 are Kenyans while 94 are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 829 are males while 711 are females with the youngest being a six-month-old child and the oldest aged 110 years.

184 patients have recovered from the disease; 95 from home-based isolation care while 89 are from various health facilities. Recoveries currently stand at 90,770.

Read: No ICU Beds Available As 10 Doctors Admitted With COVID-19 – KMPDU

On the other hand, 18 have succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 2,066.

One fatality was reported in the last 24 hours while 17 are late death reports from audits of hospital records.

Mwangangi also noted that 1,073 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals across the country. While another 3,315 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 141 patients are in ICU, out of which 34 are on ventilatory support. 60 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 43 are in general wards and 12 in the HDU.

Dr Mwangangi urged Kenyans to exercise caution and observe protocols as cases continue to spike.

“We need to have our guard high. We have seen people exercise laxity when it comes to these COVID adherence measures,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu