Covid-19 Fatalities Rise By 12 As Infections Hit 58,587

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 1,494 new Covid-19 positive cases, pushing the country’s caseload to 58,587.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were from 8,839 samples tested over a period of 24 hours. This brings the total number of samples tested so far to 717,172.

Of the positive cases, 870 are male and 624 are female while the youngest case is a 10-month old infant and the oldest 98.

Over the same period, 586 patients were discharged; 413 from home-based care and 173 from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries stands at 38,381.

Sadly, 12 patients succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,051.

