Covid-19 Fatalities Cross 300 Mark As Kenya Records 544 More Cases

544 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours raising the total number of infections confirmed in the country to 19,125.

Speaking on Wednesday during a press conference at Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) headquarters in Nairobi, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 5,259 samples had been tested since the last update on Tuesday.

The total number of tests conducted in the country so far now stands at 289,759.

Kagwe said 12 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 raising the death toll to 311.

Some 113 more patients have been discharged bringing the total recoveries recorded in the country so far to 8,021.

The CS said cold weather is a contributing factor to the recent spike in virus cases further urging people to avoid congregating.

Read: Sakaja Replaced By Sylvia Kasanga As Chair Of Senate Ad-hoc Committee On Covid-19

“It is possible the weather is also part of the reason COVID-19 figures are going up. It is the flu season,” he said.

Kagwe noted that 634 health workers have tested positive but added that the figure is still low compared to numbers reported globally on medics.

He noted that some health workers were being reckless further calling on the medics to follow Covid-19 guidelines as stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

Read Also: NHIF To Cover COVID-19 Expenses In Government Hospitals

He revealed that there is a doctor who turned positive and attempted to continue offering services. The medic was exposed by colleagues.

“If we preach water let’s take water not wine,” he said.

The CS reiterated that alcohol is banned in eateries and urged Kenyans to strictly follow the measures as part of efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

“Nunulia watoto kitu..patia mama pesa….Hata Mmimi nitafanya vile vile…nilikiwa nafurahia Kagwe special lakini sasa hapana…We must also stay alive…You save me I save you..,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu