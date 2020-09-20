Covid-19 Education Response Committee Recommends October 19 For Schools Reopening

Schools could reopen on Monday, October 19, 2020 if the Ministry of Education adopts the recommendations of Covid-19 Education Response Committee.

According to reports by the Sunday Nation, Education CS Prof George Magoha is set to meet the committee on Monday, September 21 to deliberate on the proposed dates.

If the government agrees with the committee and adopts the new dates, KCSE and KCPE examinations will be done in April 2021.

If the recommendations sail through, the second term will begin in October and close at the end of November, while the third twill start in January and end in March.

This will see the school calendar altered to kick off in June as opposed to usual January-November cycle.

The committee chaired by Sarah Ruto from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) was formed five months ago, and this will be its first delivery.

The recommendations emerge just days after the Ministry of Education released Covid-19 guidelines to schools in preparations for reopening.

In the 50-page document highlighting the guidelines, institutions will be required to develop policies and procedures suitable in their own environment to enable smooth reopening of the institution.

Also, learning institutions will have to adjust timetable and learning pedagogy to ensure coverage of syllabus without straining learners.

Every school will have to map an emergency health facility that is within 10 km and collaborate with County government to have some health personnel assigned to the institution for regular health monitoring and sensitizations.

