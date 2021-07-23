Covid-19 Deaths Rise By 12 As 787 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 787 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,892 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 195,898.

So far, the cumulative tests conducted stand at 2,081,502 with the positivity rate now at 11.4%.

Sadly, 12 deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 3,838.

Also, 424 patients have recovered from the disease out of which 293 were from the Homebased care program while 131 were discharged from various health facilities. The cumulative recoveries is now at 184,885.

Currently, 1,259 patients are admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 3,758 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 158 patients are in ICU, out of which 33 are on ventilatory support.373 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 337 are in general wards and 36 in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 338, Mombasa 60, Kiambu 59, Kilifi 36, Nandi 36, Nakuru 32, Uasin Gishu 29, Siaya 25, Machakos 24, Busia 20, Kajiado 16, Murang’a 15, Kericho 10, Garissa 10, Bungoma 8, Kakamega 7, Nyandarua 7, Embu 6, Kirinyaga 5, Kisumu 5, Homa Bay 5, Vihiga 5, Kisii 4, Kitui 4, Bomet 3, Meru 3, Makueni 3, Baringo 2, Isiolo 2, Laikipia 2, Narok 2, Nyeri 1, Taita Taveta 1, Kwale 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

