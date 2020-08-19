COVID-19 Deaths Cross 500 Mark As Infections Reach 31,015

In the last 24 hours, Kenya has confirmed 379 new virus infections from a 3,867 sample size.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing from Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that the virus load is currently at 31,015.

The new cases were of 372 Kenyans and 7 foreigners, 223 of whom were males while 156 were females.

The youngest case was a 1 year old infant while the oldest was an 87 year old person.

The total number of recoveries shot to 17,612 after 244 patients tested negative for the novel COVID-19.

Of these patients; 76 were discharged from various hospitals and 168 from the home-based care program.

Unfortunately, 19 other patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 506.

One of the deceased persons died at home, CAS Mwangangi confirmed.

She also noted that the other 18 had underlying conditions. The key causes of death are diabetes and hypertension.

Dr Mwangangi took note of a 28 year old who was among the 19 fatalities. They were diabetic, she said.

More follows

