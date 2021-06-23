Covid-19 Death Toll Rises By 30 As 622 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 622 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,236 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 180,498.

This brings Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate to 10.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,920,018.

Sadly, 30 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative fatalities in the country to 3,514.

Also, 313 patients have recovered from the virus, 206 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 107 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 123,363.

Currently, 1,053 patients are admitted in various health facilities, while 6,612 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care program.

101 patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

135 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 125 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 115, Siaya 83, Busia 69, Kisumu 66, Mombasa 47, Kiambu 38, Kericho 35, Homa Bay 20, Uasin Gishu 19, Vihiga 18, Trans Nzoia 17, Kakamega 15, Nakuru 11, Bungoma 10, Kisii 8, Machakos 7, Kilifi 6, Murang’a 5, Kajiado 5, Taita Taveta 5, Nyandarua 3, Nyeri 3, Turkana 3, Embu 2, Garissa 2, Marsabit 2, Migori 2, Isiolo 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Narok 1, West Pokot 1 and Bomet 1.

