COVID-19 Death Toll Now At 1,755 As 2 More Patients Succumb

112 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample size of 5,401 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases in the country are now at 100,675.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,183,212. Of the new cases, 101 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners.

On a sad note, 2 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 1,755.

Consequently, 34 patients have recovered from the virus, 22 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 12 are from our various health facilities across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 83,855.

481 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,370 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 26 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen.

15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 3 in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 68, Uasin Gishu 13, Kajiado 8, Mombasa 5, Kilifi 4, Busia 3, Kiambu 3, Turkana 2, Machakos 1, Marsabit 1, Baringo 1, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1 and Siaya 1.

