COVID-19 Death Toll Now At 1,500 As 16 Succumb

Kenya has announced 1,253 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 10,170. The country’s caseload is now at 86,383.

On a sad note, the death toll has risen to 1,500 after 16 more patients succumbed to the virus, health CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed.

Consequently, 11,324 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the recoveries’ tally to 67,788. 11,177 were discharged from home-based care program while 147were from various health facilities across the country.

Of the positive cases, 747 are male and 506 are female while the youngest case is a one-year-old and the oldest is aged 98.

Read: COVID-19 Cases In Kenya Surpass 85,000 Mark As 10 Succumb

1,200 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide with 7,755 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

73 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 41 on supplementary oxygen. 16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 326, Mombasa 145, Kilifi 105, Kiambu 86, Murang’a 67, Meru 45, Kirinyanga 43, Makueni 36, Migori 35, Embu 34, Laikipia 32, Nakuru 26, Machakos 25, Kitui 24 and Taita Taveta 20.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu