Covid-19 Death Toll in Kenya Jumps to 3,783

Kenya has announced 431 new Covid-19 cases after 5,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the country’s caseload to 193,189.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 8.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,059,193.

Sadly, the death toll has jumped to 3,783 after eight patients succumbed to the virus.

Also, 595 patients have recovered from the disease out of which 542 were from the Homebased care program while 53 were discharged from various health facilities. The cumulative recoveries are now at 182,921.

Read: Covid-19 Update: Death Toll at 3,775 as 15 Succumb

Currently, 1,224 patients are admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 4,358 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 134 patients are in ICU, out of which 35 are on ventilatory support. Also, 284 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 262 are in general wards and 22 in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 256, Machakos 36, Kilifi 26, Nyeri 19, Nakuru 18, Kiambu 17, Mombasa 8, Kirinyaga 6, Meru 6, Kericho 4, Migori 4, Taita Taveta 4, Turkana 4, Siaya 3, Kisii 3, Embu 3, Kajiado 2, Kitui 2, Murang’a 2, Tana River 2, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1, Homa Bay 1 and Kwale 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu