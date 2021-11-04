Covid-19 Death Toll Jumps to 5,296 as 149 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 149 new Covid-19 cases after 5,500 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 253,661.

This brings the positivity rate to 2.7%. Of the new cases, 148 are Kenyans while 1 is a foreigner. 75 patients are females and 74 are males with the youngest being a seven-year-old child while the oldest aged 98 years.

Sadly, 14 deaths have been confirmed bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 5,296.

Also, the cumulative recoveries now stand at 247,156 after 131 patients recovered from the virus.

426 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,151 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Vaccination Update:

As of yesterday, November 3, 2021, a total of 5,482,089 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,744,710 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,737,379.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 43.6%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.4%.

