COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps To 1,750 After 6 More Succumb

Kenya has announced 141 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 3,571 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 100,193.

The cumulative tests done so far stand at 1,162,491. From the new COVID-19 cases, 121 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. Also, the youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 87.

On a sad note, 6 patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,750.

Consequently, 207 more patients have recovered from the virus raising the tally for recoveries’ to 83,625. 192 were from the home-based care program while 15 from various hospital facilities across the country.

There are 500 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,340 are on home-based isolation care.

25 patients are in ICU, 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 87, Kilifi 8, Kwale 7, Taita Taveta 6, Siaya 5, Nyeri 4, Uasin Gishu, Kericho, Mombasa and Nakuru have 3 cases each.

